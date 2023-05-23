Wrapped Everscale Price Hits $0.0430 on Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $70.00 million and $84,858.77 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,083,167,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,083,141,199 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04469098 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $148,211.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.