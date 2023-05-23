Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,661,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 281,501 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $445,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Societe Generale downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.97.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $196.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $206.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.19.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 over the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

