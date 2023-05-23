WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Director Buys $98,832.00 in Stock

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) Director John Bolduc purchased 8,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $98,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 209,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Bolduc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, John Bolduc bought 383 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $4,442.80.

On Tuesday, May 16th, John Bolduc bought 12,550 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $146,709.50.

On Thursday, May 11th, John Bolduc bought 4,450 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $52,198.50.

On Friday, March 17th, John Bolduc bought 7,030 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $89,562.20.

On Wednesday, March 15th, John Bolduc bought 7,800 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $98,982.00.

NASDAQ WHF traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 68,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,905. The firm has a market cap of $270.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.25. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.72 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 18.67%. Analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 186.84%.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 56,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 20,895 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

