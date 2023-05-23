Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,300 ($53.48) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($43.66) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.75) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,727.50 ($46.36).

Shares of WTB traded up GBX 19 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,337 ($41.50). 218,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,467. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,082.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,916.80. The company has a market cap of £6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,418.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($45.40).

In related news, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,140 ($39.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,635 ($10,740.05). 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

