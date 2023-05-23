Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$50.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 28.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of WPM traded down C$2.32 on Tuesday, hitting C$62.62. 595,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,186. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 9.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$39.05 and a one year high of C$71.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 64.08%. The company had revenue of C$320.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$326.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5584353 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total value of C$197,085.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

