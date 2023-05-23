Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$50.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 28.14% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of WPM traded down C$2.32 on Tuesday, hitting C$62.62. 595,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,186. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 9.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$39.05 and a one year high of C$71.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wheaton Precious Metals
In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total value of C$197,085.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
