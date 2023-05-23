Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,256 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.45. 760,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,207. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $49.64.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

