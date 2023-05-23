Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $33.84. 312,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,338. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $37.09.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

