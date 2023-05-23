WAX (WAXP) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. WAX has a market cap of $187.39 million and $2.27 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,986,196,802 coins and its circulating supply is 3,307,132,115 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,985,706,889.9168644 with 3,306,792,764.1001 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0553791 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $2,142,917.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

