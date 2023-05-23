Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $3,733,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 32.4% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 455,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 111,376 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 2.7 %

WVE traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 999,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,940. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $374.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.90. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $7.12.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,021.14% and a negative return on equity of 1,038.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, optimization, and production of novel stereopure oligonucleotides. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.