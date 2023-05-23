Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 50,923 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,369 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 50,923 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,598,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $307,566,000 after purchasing an additional 607,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $259,229,000 after purchasing an additional 607,902 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 158.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $189,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,991 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in R1 RCM by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in R1 RCM by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,466,749 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $82,769,000 after purchasing an additional 360,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 194,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $27.07.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

