Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 224,028 Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,028 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Traeger worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Traeger by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Traeger by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Traeger by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Traeger by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Traeger by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,774,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 260,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Traeger stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,729. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Traeger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. The company had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COOK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut Traeger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Traeger from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.27.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

