Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 110,498 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 110,498 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 36,068.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,648,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $341,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,391,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.17. The company had a trading volume of 388,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.95. The stock has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.