Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,710 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 766,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $204,188 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

