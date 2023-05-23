Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases Shares of 15,000 Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $421,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 235,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,045,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,590. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CHRD stock traded up $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $152.18. The stock had a trading volume of 45,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $93.35 and a 52-week high of $181.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.75 and its 200-day moving average is $139.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $3.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

