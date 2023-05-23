Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $562,000 Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $3,799,422. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.88. 115,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,736. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNX. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.