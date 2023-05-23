Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $198,000 Investment in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth $52,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SAND traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. 330,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,863. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $38.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAND. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.66.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

