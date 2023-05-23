Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $301.16. The company had a trading volume of 149,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,847. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $368.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.28 and its 200-day moving average is $272.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

