Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 62,556 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,233 shares of company stock worth $21,431,501. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.6 %

QSR stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.58. 136,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.34. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on QSR. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

