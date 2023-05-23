Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,309 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,309 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 934,638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,526,000 after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,754,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,520,843,000 after purchasing an additional 94,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $445.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $488.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.48.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Stories

