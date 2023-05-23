Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Cut to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $103.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock, down from their prior price target of $125.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.44.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5 %

DIS stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $167.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average is $97.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

