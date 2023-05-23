Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading Down 13.3%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Rating) was down 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 173,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 173,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in December 2019.

