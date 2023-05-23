Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Argus

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Argus from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.83.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $29.22 on Friday. Vontier has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 13.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 38.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.