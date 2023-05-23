Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V traded down $7.17 on Tuesday, hitting $224.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,102,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $419.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.42.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

