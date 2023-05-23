Vertcoin Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $105,045.85 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0823 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,192.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00335321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.30 or 0.00556381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00067501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00424901 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001162 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,814,222 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

