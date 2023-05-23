Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.13.

VET has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 68.7% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.22. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $620.75 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.55%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

