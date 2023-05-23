VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.46. The stock had a trading volume of 125,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,558. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,642 shares in the company, valued at $135,399,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,259 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,135 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

