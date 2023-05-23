Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Reaches $0.0221 on Top Exchanges

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $59.55 million and approximately $27.65 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.022098 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,893,798.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

