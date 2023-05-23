Velas Price Reaches $0.0132 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Velas has a market capitalization of $32.50 million and approximately $878,026.31 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00054528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00038726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018887 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000900 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,453,720,633 coins and its circulating supply is 2,453,720,630 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

