Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lifted by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.3% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $90,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VTI stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,927. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

