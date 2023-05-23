Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,390 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

