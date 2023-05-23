Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,334,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $383,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

