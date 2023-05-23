Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Forum Private Client Group LLC

Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.53. 1,086,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,100. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

