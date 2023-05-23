Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,782 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VB stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.92. The company had a trading volume of 218,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,359. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.48. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

