Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,063,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,353,000 after buying an additional 286,354 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.78. 333,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,905. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.97.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

