Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Position Boosted by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned 0.23% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $15,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.17. 33,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,425. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $201.65. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.97 and a 200 day moving average of $192.71.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.