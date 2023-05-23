Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Director Purchases $69,331.20 in Stock

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) Director Suresh L. Sani acquired 4,416 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,331.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ VLY traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,601. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

VLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 34.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 354,336 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 24.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 99.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 111,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,108,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,145,000 after buying an additional 2,404,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

