Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 140.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $112.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

