V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.37.
V.F. Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,244,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in V.F. by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,224.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of V.F. by 29.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
V.F. Company Profile
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on V.F. (VFC)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.