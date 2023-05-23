V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.37.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,244,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in V.F. by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,224.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of V.F. by 29.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.