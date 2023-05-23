V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 358.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in V.F. by 878.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VFC opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.37.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

