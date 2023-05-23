USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,845 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 106.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,084 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,449,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,807,000 after purchasing an additional 391,545 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,275,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,871.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 181,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 250,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,901. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

