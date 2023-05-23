USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,574 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 801.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 651,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,622,000 after buying an additional 579,182 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,214.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,088,000 after buying an additional 233,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,185,000 after buying an additional 120,042 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,806,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,958,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIS traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $189.32. 10,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $197.88.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

