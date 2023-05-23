USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $866,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.44. 857,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,345. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.