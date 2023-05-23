USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $513,000 Position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNRG. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 2,352.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,370. The company has a market capitalization of $341.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $104.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.30.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.