USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,516 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.3% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,887 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,261 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,685,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,212,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,795. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.