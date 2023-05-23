USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,737 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 68,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 45,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,027,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.84. 414,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,413. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $37.09.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

