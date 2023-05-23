Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Urban Edge Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Urban Edge Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 160.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

NYSE:UE opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.69 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $18.91.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $99.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

