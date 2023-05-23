Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Olivier Marie Sells 2,572 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CAO Olivier Marie sold 2,572 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $21,501.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Olivier Marie sold 1,515 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $12,438.15.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Olivier Marie sold 214 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $2,240.58.

On Monday, March 20th, Olivier Marie sold 958 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $9,733.28.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Olivier Marie sold 1,137 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $13,041.39.

Shares of UPWK stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,086. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 418.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 76,512 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 163,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,173 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 369,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

