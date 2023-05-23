Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Compass Point from $6.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 70.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UPST. Mizuho boosted their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Stock Performance

Upstart stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,667,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,905,234. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. Upstart has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $487,744. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $5,178,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,925,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.