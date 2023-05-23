Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.71.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $10.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $480.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,420. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,146,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 54,396.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 423,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 422,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

