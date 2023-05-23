UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in UGI were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in UGI by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 369,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in UGI by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in UGI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,227,000 after buying an additional 66,303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in UGI by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in UGI by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 445,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Performance

UGI opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -49.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.